VOGSY joins Google’s G Suite Marketplace

VOGSY mobile business app for Professional Services now available via G Suite Marketplace

Google Cloud NEXT 2017 Conference, San Francisco (USA), 06 March 2017 – The VOGSY mobile business cloud solution has been added to the G Suite Marketplace. VOGSY is targeted at project oriented Professional Service organizations. VOGSY is also the name of the company that has developed the solution and that will act as the vendor. VOGSY provides the Professional Services industry with a full-fledged business app that turns every service provider into a real digital business.

Leo Koster, Co-founder and CEO, VOGSY: “By our listing on G Suite Marketplace, our application has the potential to reach the Professional Services businesses worldwide using G Suite. Now there is a business app available to them that is spot-on for their needs.”VOGSY is the comprehensive Intelligent ERP for mid-sized Professional Services Organizations on the Google Cloud. The app leverages the user experiences of social media for professionals to deliver successful services to their customers. VOGSY helps mid-sized PSOs to organize their Quote-to-Cash into a seamless end-to-end process. Handovers between professionals, account managers, project managers, management and back-office become smooth and transparent. Thereby saving the time and money to invest in sustainable growth.

André Hoekzema, head of Google Cloud Benelux: “With VOGSY, Professional Services companies can leverage the wealth of the Google Ecosystem. The international Professional Services industry is important to Google because that sector has a strong appetite for innovation. We are impressed by what VOGSY has accomplished in just 18 months. The creation of VOGSY is a fine example of the capabilities that the Google platform has to offer for rapid application development.”

The G Suite Marketplace showcases enterprise applications that can be added to an individual G Suite account or an entire domain. G Suite Marketplace offers a wide range of quality enterprise apps that add functionality and features to native Google Cloud apps, such as Drive, Gmail, Google Docs and Sheets. For admittance to the G Suite Marketplace, the app needs to comply with Google’s high technical standards regarding design, authentication and integration with G Suite.

Professional Services companies can be assured that they will get optimal support when implementing VOGSY. VOGSY is distributed via implementation partners. The company is in the process of building a partner network. The availability of VOGSY on the G Suite Marketplace offers Google Business Partners additional opportunities for expanding their business in the Professional Services industry as they now can offer a mature ERP solution that is focussed on the needs of professionals and consultancies. In the Benelux region, GeeFirm acts as the launching partner.

VOGSY is priced at € 17 per license (user) per month, excluding one time set-up fee and VAT.