VOGSY Google Business App in the spotlights at Google Next Amsterdam

VOGSY, the mobile Google business app for project driven professional service providers, was highlighted at Google Cloud Next Amsterdam’17, the largest Google Cloud event in the Benelux.

The event was held on June 21st at the Kromhouthal in Amsterdam. VOGSY was the subject of a lively session demonstrating how G Suite functionalities can be extended with Business Applications. VOGSY simplifies quote-to-cash processes while providing engaging and intelligent interactions for knowledge workers, in a social media way. Leo Koster, CEO VOGSY, explained how professional services firms can innovate and attain scalable global growth, by the use of the new business app. He also shared how entertainment company Unlimited Productions accelerated its global growth with VOGSY.

​​VOGSY focuses on Professional Services companies that embrace G Suite. VOGSY is represented by VOGSY partners such as G-Workplace and GeeFirm. Richard van Delft, Managing Partner G-workplace: “VOGSY is for us the best example of how ERP cloud technology is changing the world. Software solutions for managing your valuable resources are often expensive, difficult to customize and hard to use. VOGSY is setting a new standard for ERP solutions. The core process of a service company – from quote-to-cash – is at the heart of VOGSY.”

Jeroen Hovinga, Sales and Marketing Director GeeFirm: “GeeFirm acts as the launching partner for VOGSY in the Benelux. We have been facing growing interest for VOGSY in professional services companies. That interest increased strongly and expanded globally after VOGSY’s admittance to the G Suite Marketplace in March 2017.”

VOGSY is available in the G Suite Marketplace for free trial. See the video

G-workplace

G-workplace is a service organization that implements Google cloud technologies. VOGSY enables G-workplace to work more efficient and to keep control of the core processes. Customers of G-workplace can truly adopt a cloud-only technology environment by transferring their core processes to VOGSY with the aid of G-workplace. www.g-workplace.com​

GeeFirm

GeeFirm is the preferred Google G Suite partner for the Professional Services industry. The company advises professional services organizations about the possibilities of the Google ecosystem and provides for customized assembly and deployment of G Suite, VOGSY and other solutions from the Google Ecosystem. www.geefirm.com

VOGSY

VOGSY develops, supports and markets VOGSY, the mobile business app for project driven Professional Services Organizations that is built on top of Google G Suite. VOGSY is available in the G Suite Marketplace.

VOGSY headquarters ​is in Amsterdam. More on www.vogsy.com

