Seminar BELARUS: NEW EUROPE’S IT HUB – 2 april – Amsterdam

Belarus (Wit-Rusland) heeft een sterke ICT-industrie en biedt veel mogelijkheden voor Nederlandse bedrijven om zaken te doen met, en in Belarus. Een en ander ondersteund door een stimuleringsprogramma en fiscale regelingen van de overheid. Het seminar biedt een uitstekende gelegenheid om te onderzoeken wat de mogelijkheden zijn voor samenwerking met bedrijven in dat voor velen onbekende deel van Europa.

Het seminar vindt plaats op 2 april (aanvang 12:00 uur) in de Koninklijke Industrieele Groote Club, Dam 27 te Amsterdam. Het seminar wordt georganiseerd door de Ambassade van de Republiek van Belarus (Wit-Rusland) met steun van het advocatenkantoor ‘Borovtsov & Salei’ en met de deelname van Belarus High-Tech Park.

Onderstaand meer informatie. Het voorlopige programma bekijken en inschrijven kan hier. Inschrijven graag voor 29 maart.

Belarus: New Europe’s IT Hub

The meeting will provide information on the Belarusian legal framework for IT business and become a great networking opportunity. During the event “Borovtsov & Salei” and Belarus High-Tech Park representatives will cover the following topics:

Belarus’ potential to become a Europe’s IT hub;

establishing and doing business in Belarus;

investment instruments in IT business;

what is Belarus High-Tech Park;

benefits of residency in Belarus High-Tech Park;

regulations of modern technologies (blockchain, tokens, cryptocurrencies, etc.).

Some facts about Belarus IT sector:

The GDP of Belarus (nominal) amounts to USD 54.5 billion (2018);

IT sector occupies approximately 5% of GDP;

more than 30% of companies from Fortune 200 have worked with the Belarusian IT companies (HTP residents)

more than 55% of Belarus HTP residents are under foreign or joint ownership;

famous Belarusian IT products include World of Tanks, a multiplayer online game, Viber, a calling and messaging app, MAPS.ME , a detailed offline map and navigator for mobile, MSQRD, a photo and video app;

EPAM Systems, Wargaming, IBA Group, YandexBel, Gameloft are the major and worldwide well-known Belarusian IT companies.

Main Participating Companies (to be expanded)

EPAM ( https://www.epam.com/ ) – Mr. Nikolai Frolov, CEO EPAM Netherlands

SYSTEM TECHNOLOGIES ( https://www.st.by/en/ ) – Mr. Andrey Korshakov, CEO

FORANX (https://www.foranx.by/en/ ). Mr. Sergei Nosan, CEO

To arrange a B2B meeting before the event, please email to nl.trade@mfa.gov.by.

For more information about speakers please visit https://www.borovtsovsalei.com/en and [http://park.by/?lng=en.]

For registration please visit www.oeca.nl

If you want to register, you are kindly requested to do that preferably not later than at Friday 29 March 2019, 11.50 AM.

For practical questions you can send an e-mail to: info@oeca.nl