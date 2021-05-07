Industry Veteran Eda Güven joins GNX as a Chief Procurement Officer

GNX has appointed Eda Güven as a Chief Procurement Officer. Güven is an industry veteran with 18 years of experience in procurement whereof 15 years in enterprise data communications. She has an impressive track record in delivering global business growth.

Eda Güven

“I am very happy to join GNX, a young company with tremendous growth potential in the thriving market of global connectivity. Many enterprises now need to build a solid and flexible underlay for their SD-WAN and SASE initiatives, that’s where GNX comes in. It is my mission to help GNX position itself as the most competitive provider, always taking into account the customer requirements regarding Service Level Agreements, price and technology.”

Güven adds: “I am confident that I can add value to GNX’ success. I contributed to growing companies from zero to tens of millions in revenue, experience I bring to the table at GNX. Besides that, it’s fun to work in a dynamic and ambitious environment with an enthusiastic team.”

Rutger Bevaart, CEO and co-founder of GNX: “We are thrilled that Eda as a renowned industry authority joins the leadership team at GNX to help build our position as the leader in next-generation global connectivity. This demonstrates her endorsement of our vision and offerings. Eda’s knowledge and experience will help GNX to further enhance our ability to execute and accelerate our growth.”

About GNX

GNX is a carrier neutral, next-generation global connectivity service company that is cutting out the carriers, vendors and pushy salespeople who are more interested in selling their solutions than managing yours.

Supporting businesses that need a more agile, flexible and global approach to connectivity, GNX provides a unique, carrier-neutral approach that enables clients to source solutions that best fit their requirements. With clear and transparent pricing for underlay connectivity services like ethernet, dark-fiber, DIA internet access or 4G / 5G, GNX customers can build better global WANs.Learn more about us at https://gnx.net