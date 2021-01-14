GNX strengthens its team with Berto van Egdom as a Director of Operations

Connectivity veteran Berto van Egdom joins GNX as a Director of Operations to further enhance its business processes and service delivery. Van Egdom has proven experience in this role, e.g. as project director at Custom Connect.

Van Egdom: “I am impressed by GNX Leadership’s vision and their ability to execute. Right from the start the team has delivered through LARA a groundbreaking connectivity platform and the Netherlands based NOC for creating and operating the best network infrastructure layer for global and complex SD-WAN and SASE initiatives. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to contribute to GNX’s accelerating growth.” GNX’ next-generation approach to connectivity brings together over 3,000 network providers around the world on the LARA platform. LARA makes it easier to find and compare connections, makes costs transparent and is a virtual extension of the customers’ network team, which greatly increases their efficiency.

Berto van Egdom

“We are very excited that Berto has joined GNX. He is of great value for the team and for the further expansion of GNX as he takes responsibility for GNX’s operations. Berto’s skills and experience will help to accelerate the ongoing development of LARA, our global connectivity platform, and our support and provisioning our customers rely on,” said Rutger Bevaart, CEO and co-founder of GNX. Bevaart and Van Egdom already worked closely together for many years at Custom Connect. “The hiring of Berto enables GNX to continue its global expansion and further reduce inefficiencies. Eventually this will deliver massive benefits for our customers and their end-users of connectivity. in terms of costs, flexibility and reliability.”

Rutger Bevaart

About GNX

GNX is a carrier neutral, next-generation global connectivity service company that is cutting out the carriers, vendors and pushy salespeople who are more interested in selling their solutions than managing yours.

Supporting businesses that need a more agile, flexible and global approach to connectivity, GNX provides a unique, carrier-neutral approach that enables clients to source solutions that best fit their requirements. With clear and transparent pricing for underlay connectivity services like ethernet, dark-fiber, DIA internet access or 4G / 5G, GNX customers can build better global WANs.

