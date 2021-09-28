GNX appoints Maria del Pilar Raffay Torres as its Director of Support EMEA

Maria del Pilar Raffay Torres has joined GNX, the Next Generation Global Connectivity provider that specializes in internet connectivity worldwide as well as first- and last-mile access solutions. As the Director of Support for the EMEA region, Maria will lead the expanding Network Support Team at GNX.

Maria Raffay has an excellent and broad track record in the global telecommunications industry. After getting her degree as a Telecommunications Technical Engineer, she worked in the IoT and GPS networking domains before entering the business critical data communications industry. For the last 10 years, she was involved in troubleshooting complex technical issues and managing global support teams. Raffay is Venezuelan/Spanish, and she has lived in the Netherlands for 6 years.

Maria Raffay

“The GNX leadership has a clear vision of the future of global networking. Enterprises require more transparency of the costs and performance of their infrastructures. They need flexibility, fast time to market and network management made easy. The traditional carriers and providers are not able to meet those challenges. GNX does, and I am happy to leverage my experience to help accelerate the growth. It is my mission to further expand our global support team into the Americas and APAC to enhance our 24/7 follow-the-sun approach.”



Rutger Bevaart, CEO and co-founder of GNX: “We are thrilled that Maria joins us. She will add great value to our services through her long experience in providing first class support experiences to demanding customers worldwide. Her onboarding is another milestone in the business development of GNX.”