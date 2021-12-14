GNX and Secher Security are joining forces to deliver best in class secure internet

GNX and Secher Security join forces to provide worldwide enterprise grade connectivity and security services. GNX is the Next Generation Global Connectivity provider that specializes in internet connectivity worldwide, as well as first- and last-mile access solutions.



Secher Security simplifies, accelerates and secures global businesses, with high performing Global infrastructure, SASE and SD-WAN solutions, provided by Cato Networks. Secher Security provides both fast and reliable service support for international enterprises and ensures top performance for both IT-security and network.

“Reliable and secure networking is the top priority for each and every global company. Enterprises need to have an easily manageable, robust and secure underlay infrastructure that supports their key business requirements. That is where GNX and Secher Security come into play,” says Ivan Minev, Director of Sales at GNX. “We give the client the control back. They get accessibility to the entire infrastructure. With WAN optimization, SD-WAN connection, and a global SaaS solution, they get flexibility. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) really changes the game and optimizes security, antivirus, and pattern control. It is easy to change the settings and scale with the entire business and growth.” Says Kristian Secher-Johnsen, CEO and Security Advisor at Secher Security.

Secher Security will provide security services that will support GNX, helping its customers to make the next step towards truly secure IP-networking by implementing SD-WAN or SASE global networks. Minev: “Helping our customers navigate the complex landscape of global connectivity is our key strength at GNX. Secher will add value on the security side of things.”