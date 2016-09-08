Custom Connect expands its presence in Equinix’s Frankfurt Data Center

Custom Connect, the carrier-neutral data communications provider, has expanded its Point of Presence to the Equinix FR5 data center, located in Germany at the Frankfurt Campus Kleyer. The move not only leverages the large number of carriers that are present in the data center for its connectivity business in Eastern-Europe, the Middle East, and Asia — but it further strengthens the relationship between Custom Connect and Equinix.

Campus Kleyer includes two Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX®) data centers—FR4 and FR5. It’s one of Europe’s most interconnected hubs and one of the most network-rich Equinix locations worldwide. With more than 400 networks and carriers from 70+ countries, Campus Kleyer provides low-latency access to all five continents and less than 8 ms latency to all of Europe.

“We see a strong growth of our business in the Middle-East and Asia after the opening of our offices in Dubai in 2014. FR5 offers the most choice in carriers and networks for our international customers. The number of carriers from the Middle East and Asia is above average. Also, the connectivity with DE-CIX is a differentiator. Therefore, we are happy to use Frankfurt as the bridge between those regions and the West,” said Olav van Doorn, Co-founder and CEO, Custom Connect. With thousands of virtual and physical cross-connects, layer 2, and SDH and VoIP services, Campus Kleyer offers a wealth of connection and interconnection options. Global direct peering is achieved via DE-CIX — one of the world’s biggest Internet exchange points — with links to more than 550 ISPs in 55+ countries.

Van Doorn: “Custom Connect’s has a long and successful relationship with Equinix, and helps us be the only carrier-neutral connectivity service provider with a global footprint. In addition to our existing customers, we’re looking forward to also servicing local Equinix customers in Frankfurt with our connectivity offerings. We provide low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity between enterprises, Cloud Providers and carriers through our integrated AS260 managed network platform or via IP access”. AS260 is Custom Connect’s fully managed service of Cloud, WAN connectivity and IP. Thanks to AS260, customers do not need to create many-to-many connections between their worldwide locations, data centers and the various Cloud Providers. They only have to connect to AS260 for their global data communications.

Donald Badoux, managing director, Equinix Germany : “At Equinix, we understand the importance of carrier-neutrality for customers, because it provides customers with flexibility, choice, and the right price/performance balance. Our IBX data centers bring customers, Cloud Service Providers and carriers together through dynamic business ecosystems. It’s great to have Custom Connect present at FR5 and further advise companies in regards to their connectivity, as well as design, build, and manage their infrastructure.”